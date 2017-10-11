Bemis Company, Inc. (BMS) Shares Bought by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Bemis Company, Inc. (NYSE:BMS) by 0.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Bemis were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMS. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Bemis by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Bemis by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Ffcm LLC grew its position in Bemis by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 3,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bemis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $194,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management purchased a new stake in Bemis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $223,000. 75.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Bemis Company, Inc. (NYSE:BMS) opened at 46.92 on Wednesday. Bemis Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.60 and a 12-month high of $51.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.16 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.33 and a 200 day moving average of $45.51.

Bemis (NYSE:BMS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Bemis had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The business’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bemis Company, Inc. will post $2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks, Inc. reissued a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price (down previously from $49.00) on shares of Bemis in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Bemis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 24th. Bank of America Corporation raised shares of Bemis from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Bemis in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays PLC raised shares of Bemis from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bemis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.80.

About Bemis

Bemis Company, Inc is a manufacturer of packaging products. The Company operates through two segments: U.S. Packaging and Global Packaging. The U.S. Packaging segment represents all food, consumer, and industrial products packaging-related manufacturing operations located in the United States. The Global Packaging segment includes all packaging-related manufacturing operations located outside of the United States, as well as global medical device and pharmaceutical packaging-related manufacturing operations.

