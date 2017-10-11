Bel Fuse Inc. (BELFB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 on November 1st

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the electronics maker on Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th.

Bel Fuse (BELFB) opened at 32.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.54. Bel Fuse has a 1-year low of $21.65 and a 1-year high of $33.60. The company has a market cap of $396.21 million, a P/E ratio of 23.27 and a beta of 0.90.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The electronics maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.25. Bel Fuse had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 3.44%. The firm had revenue of $131.62 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bel Fuse will post $1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, BidaskClub cut Bel Fuse from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th.

About Bel Fuse

Bel Fuse Inc (Bel) designs, manufactures and markets a range of products that power, protect and connect electronic circuits. The Company’s products include magnetic solutions, power solutions and protection, and connectivity solutions. The Company’s operating segments are North America, Asia and Europe.

