Beiersdorf AG (BEI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Beiersdorf AG (ETR:BEI) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-three analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €91.75 ($107.94).

BEI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS AG set a €92.00 ($108.24) target price on shares of Beiersdorf AG and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Barclays PLC set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on shares of Beiersdorf AG and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) set a €97.00 ($114.12) target price on shares of Beiersdorf AG and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Beiersdorf AG in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Beiersdorf AG in a research report on Thursday, September 7th.

Beiersdorf AG (ETR:BEI) opened at 91.828 on Wednesday. Beiersdorf AG has a 12 month low of €75.16 and a 12 month high of €98.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €90.73 and its 200-day moving average is €92.08. The firm has a market cap of €20.83 billion and a PE ratio of 28.465.

Beiersdorf AG Company Profile

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft manufactures and distributes consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and tesa Business. The Consumer Business segment offers skin and body care products. The tesa Business segment manufactures and sells self-adhesive products and system solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

