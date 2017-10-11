BB&T Investment Services Inc. Takes Position in Sanofi (SNY)

BB&T Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 15,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $746,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the 1st quarter worth $113,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sanofi by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Sanofi by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the 2nd quarter worth $160,000. Finally, Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. lifted its position in shares of Sanofi by 142.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 3,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares during the last quarter. 9.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Sanofi (SNY) traded down 0.50% during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.85. 1,173,793 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.09. The company has a market capitalization of $125.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 0.87. Sanofi has a 52-week low of $36.81 and a 52-week high of $50.65.

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74. The company had revenue of $8.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 25.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post $3.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Sanofi acquired 105,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $482.04 per share, with a total value of $51,009,472.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. J P Morgan Chase & Co reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday, September 1st. HSBC Holdings plc raised shares of Sanofi from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Sanofi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.50.

Sanofi Profile

Sanofi is a healthcare company, focused on patient needs and engaged in the research, development, manufacture and marketing of therapeutic solutions. The Company’s segments are Pharmaceuticals, Human Vaccines (Vaccines), and Other. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of various franchises, including Speciality Care (Rare Diseases, Multiple Sclerosis, and Oncology), Diabetes and Cardiovascular, Established Prescription Products, Consumer Healthcare and Generics, and research and development, production and marketing activities for all of the Company’s pharmaceuticals operations.

