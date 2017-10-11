BB&T Investment Services Inc. Buys New Stake in BB&T Corporation (BBT)

BB&T Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 49,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,231,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in BB&T Corporation by 2,875.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,331,820 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,115,732,000 after acquiring an additional 45,740,906 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in BB&T Corporation by 3,687.8% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,085,012 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $185,500,000 after acquiring an additional 3,977,166 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in BB&T Corporation by 3.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,194,703 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,422,504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656,297 shares during the period. Janus Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in BB&T Corporation by 46.8% during the first quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC now owns 3,333,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $149,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062,590 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in BB&T Corporation by 214.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,464,005 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $65,440,000 after acquiring an additional 998,898 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

In other BB&T Corporation news, EVP William Rufus Yates sold 28,515 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.07, for a total value of $1,342,201.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,642,131.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Jerome Johnson, Jr. sold 18,343 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.19, for a total transaction of $865,606.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 55,610 shares of company stock valued at $2,618,364. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BBT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised BB&T Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of BB&T Corporation in a report on Friday, July 21st. Hilliard Lyons cut BB&T Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 21st. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of BB&T Corporation in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of BB&T Corporation in a report on Friday, August 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. BB&T Corporation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.88.

Shares of BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) traded down 0.42% during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 953,689 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 1.07. BB&T Corporation has a 52 week low of $37.40 and a 52 week high of $49.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.83.

BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. BB&T Corporation had a net margin of 19.57% and a return on equity of 9.62%. BB&T Corporation’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that BB&T Corporation will post $2.81 EPS for the current year.

BB&T Corporation announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, June 28th that allows the company to repurchase $1.88 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to buy up to 5.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About BB&T Corporation

BB&T Corporation is a financial holding company. The Company conducts its business operations primarily through its bank subsidiary, Branch Banking and Trust Company (Branch Bank), and other nonbank subsidiaries. Its segments include Community Banking, Residential Mortgage Banking, Dealer Financial Services, Specialized Lending, Insurance Holdings and Financial Services.

