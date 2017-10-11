Barings LLC Holds Position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (LPLA)

Barings LLC maintained its stake in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock at the end of the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in LPL Financial Holdings were worth $1,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Retirement Capital Strategies boosted its holdings in LPL Financial Holdings by 0.4% in the second quarter. Retirement Capital Strategies now owns 10,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in LPL Financial Holdings by 1.9% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 2,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its holdings in LPL Financial Holdings by 0.4% in the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 19,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in LPL Financial Holdings by 2.9% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 17,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC boosted its holdings in LPL Financial Holdings by 4.2% in the second quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 12,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

LPLA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of LPL Financial Holdings in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (up from $35.00) on shares of LPL Financial Holdings in a report on Monday, July 10th. BidaskClub cut LPL Financial Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Nomura upped their target price on LPL Financial Holdings from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut LPL Financial Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.60.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (LPLA) opened at 52.98 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.63. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.18 and a 12-month high of $53.58. The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 23.01 and a beta of 1.87.

LPL Financial Holdings (NASDAQ:LPLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. LPL Financial Holdings had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 5.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post $2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc is a broker-dealer, a custodian for registered investment advisors and an independent consultant to retirement plans. The Company provides a platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors, including financial advisors at financial institutions across the country.

