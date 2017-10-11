Barings LLC Has $1,274,000 Holdings in Arconic Inc (ARNC)

Barings LLC held its position in Arconic Inc (NASDAQ:ARNC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,371 shares of the basic materials company’s stock at the end of the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in Arconic were worth $1,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ARNC. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arconic by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arconic in the 1st quarter worth $382,000. AXA acquired a new stake in shares of Arconic in the 1st quarter worth $552,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arconic by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 684,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,026,000 after purchasing an additional 43,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Arconic by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 301,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,939,000 after purchasing an additional 48,951 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ARNC. Deutsche Bank AG reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Arconic in a research report on Saturday, June 24th. Vetr cut Arconic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.98 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Arconic in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. J P Morgan Chase & Co raised Arconic from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Longbow Research raised Arconic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Arconic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.36.

Shares of Arconic Inc (ARNC) opened at 27.39 on Wednesday. Arconic Inc has a 12 month low of $16.75 and a 12 month high of $30.69. The firm’s market cap is $12.08 billion. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.84.

Arconic (NASDAQ:ARNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. Arconic had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 6.50%. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Arconic Inc will post $1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd.

In other Arconic news, Director Elmer L. Doty bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.51 per share, for a total transaction of $147,060.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,064.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James F. Albaugh bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.94 per share, with a total value of $124,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,660.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 26,000 shares of company stock worth $640,310.

Arconic Inc, formerly Alcoa Inc, is engaged in lightweight metals engineering and manufacturing. The Company operates through three segments: Global Rolled Products, Engineered Products and Solutions, and Transportation and Construction Solutions. Its multi-material products, which include aluminum, titanium and nickel, are used around the world in markets, such as aerospace, automotive, commercial transportation and packaging.

