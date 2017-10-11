Barclays PLC Raises Parsley Energy, Inc. (PE) Price Target to $32.00

Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Barclays PLC from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Barclays PLC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.96% from the stock’s previous close.

PE has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Parsley Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Northland Securities set a $43.00 price target on shares of Parsley Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Parsley Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $46.00 price target on shares of Parsley Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price target on shares of Parsley Energy from $42.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Parsley Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.96.

Shares of Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) traded up 0.22% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,114,624 shares. Parsley Energy has a 12 month low of $22.98 and a 12 month high of $39.82. The firm has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 224.67 and a beta of -0.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.67 and its 200 day moving average is $28.14.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $213.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.54 million. Parsley Energy had a return on equity of 1.70% and a net margin of 5.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Parsley Energy will post $0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PE. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Parsley Energy by 23.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,055 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Parsley Energy by 6.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,716 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Parsley Energy by 3.8% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,858 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Parsley Energy by 15.8% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,600 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in Parsley Energy by 12.6% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 5,873 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

Parsley Energy, Inc is a holding company. The Company is an independent oil and natural gas company. The Company focuses on the acquisition, development and exploitation of unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The Permian Basin is located in West Texas and Southeastern New Mexico and includes three primary sub-areas: the Midland Basin, the Central Basin Platform and the Delaware Basin.

