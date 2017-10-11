Banner Corporation (BANR) Downgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on BANR. BidaskClub raised Banner Corporation from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Banner Corporation from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Banner Corporation in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an equal weight rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $57.75.
Banner Corporation (BANR) opened at 61.89 on Tuesday. Banner Corporation has a 12 month low of $43.22 and a 12 month high of $62.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.56 and a beta of 1.04.
Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. Banner Corporation had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 19.63%. The company had revenue of $122.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.46 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Banner Corporation will post $3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. Banner Corporation’s payout ratio is 34.72%.
In other Banner Corporation news, Director Gary Sirmon sold 3,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.49, for a total transaction of $191,729.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Cynthia D. Purcell sold 1,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.61, for a total value of $55,999.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,258 shares of company stock valued at $631,587 in the last ninety days. 1.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Banner Corporation during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Banner Corporation by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. now owns 109,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,198,000 after purchasing an additional 24,232 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Banner Corporation by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 367,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,763,000 after purchasing an additional 15,531 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Banner Corporation by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 988,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,021,000 after purchasing an additional 17,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Context BH Capital Management LP raised its position in Banner Corporation by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP now owns 108,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Banner Corporation
Banner Corporation is a bank holding company. The Company is engaged in the business of planning, directing and coordinating the business activities of its subsidiaries, Banner Bank and Islanders Bank. Banner Bank is a Washington-chartered commercial bank. Banner Bank is a regional bank, which offers a range of commercial banking services and financial products to individuals, businesses and public sector entities in its primary market areas.
