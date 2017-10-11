Bank of the Ozarks (OZRK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 on October 20th

Bank of the Ozarks (NASDAQ:OZRK) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 2nd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.185 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, October 20th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. This is an increase from Bank of the Ozarks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

Bank of the Ozarks has raised its dividend by an average of 20.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Bank of the Ozarks has a payout ratio of 24.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Bank of the Ozarks to earn $3.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.74 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.5%.

Shares of Bank of the Ozarks (NASDAQ:OZRK) opened at 47.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.32. Bank of the Ozarks has a one year low of $35.53 and a one year high of $56.86.

Bank of the Ozarks (NASDAQ:OZRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.01. Bank of the Ozarks had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 46.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Bank of the Ozarks will post $2.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OZRK. Stephens set a $48.00 price objective on Bank of the Ozarks and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Brean Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Bank of the Ozarks in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $56.00 price objective on Bank of the Ozarks and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. BidaskClub downgraded Bank of the Ozarks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Bank of the Ozarks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of the Ozarks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.57.

About Bank of the Ozarks

Bank of the Ozarks, Inc is a state chartered bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. Its deposit services include checking, savings, money market, time deposit and individual retirement accounts. Its loan services include various types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial and agricultural loans and various leasing services.

