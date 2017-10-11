Bank of the Ozarks (OZRK) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Bank of the Ozarks (NASDAQ:OZRK) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bank of the Ozarks had a net margin of 46.15% and a return on equity of 11.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share.

Bank of the Ozarks (NASDAQ OZRK) opened at 47.66 on Wednesday. Bank of the Ozarks has a 12-month low of $35.53 and a 12-month high of $56.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.58 and a 200 day moving average of $46.32. The company has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 1.54.

Get Bank of the Ozarks alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be issued a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. This is an increase from Bank of the Ozarks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Bank of the Ozarks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.35%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OZRK. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Bank of the Ozarks in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of the Ozarks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stephens set a $48.00 target price on shares of Bank of the Ozarks and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Brean Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of the Ozarks in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Bank of the Ozarks in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bank of the Ozarks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.57.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/11/bank-of-the-ozarks-ozrk-releases-earnings-results-beats-estimates-by-0-01-eps.html.

About Bank of the Ozarks

Bank of the Ozarks, Inc is a state chartered bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. Its deposit services include checking, savings, money market, time deposit and individual retirement accounts. Its loan services include various types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial and agricultural loans and various leasing services.

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of the Ozarks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of the Ozarks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.