Bank of the Ozarks (OZRK) Holdings Reduced by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its stake in Bank of the Ozarks (NASDAQ:OZRK) by 64.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 113,368 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Bank of the Ozarks were worth $2,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its stake in Bank of the Ozarks by 0.4% in the second quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 33,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Bank of the Ozarks by 15.0% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,155,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,160,000 after purchasing an additional 150,562 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Bank of the Ozarks by 4.6% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 527,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,430,000 after purchasing an additional 23,322 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Bank of the Ozarks by 144.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,138,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Bank of the Ozarks by 47.1% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 58,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after purchasing an additional 18,699 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of the Ozarks alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on OZRK shares. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Bank of the Ozarks in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of the Ozarks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Bank of the Ozarks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bank of the Ozarks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Brean Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of the Ozarks in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.57.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/11/bank-of-the-ozarks-ozrk-holdings-reduced-by-alliancebernstein-l-p.html.

Bank of the Ozarks (OZRK) opened at 47.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.58 and a 200 day moving average of $46.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 1.54. Bank of the Ozarks has a 52 week low of $35.53 and a 52 week high of $56.86.

Bank of the Ozarks (NASDAQ:OZRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73. Bank of the Ozarks had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 46.15%. The business had revenue of $237.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 64.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Bank of the Ozarks will post $2.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be issued a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. This is an increase from Bank of the Ozarks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. Bank of the Ozarks’s payout ratio is 25.35%.

About Bank of the Ozarks

Bank of the Ozarks, Inc is a state chartered bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. Its deposit services include checking, savings, money market, time deposit and individual retirement accounts. Its loan services include various types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial and agricultural loans and various leasing services.

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of the Ozarks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of the Ozarks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.