Bank of Nova Scotia Boosts Holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The) (IPG)

Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:IPG) by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 926,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 109,869 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia owned 0.24% of Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The) worth $22,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Acrospire Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The) by 755.0% during the second quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 4,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 3,979 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors Netherlands B.V. raised its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The) by 35.6% during the second quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors Netherlands B.V. now owns 4,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The) by 29.9% during the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 5,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The) by 6.4% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives increased its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The) by 181.3% in the second quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 3,631 shares during the period. 97.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The) news, SVP Ellen Tobi Johnson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total value of $410,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (IPG) traded down 1.644% on Wednesday, reaching $20.645. 1,169,455 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.55 and its 200-day moving average is $23.04. Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $19.57 and a one year high of $25.71. The stock has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.960 and a beta of 1.53.

Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:IPG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.07). Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The) had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 7.19%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post $1.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The)’s payout ratio is 51.80%.

IPG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $24.00 target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The) in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Citigroup Inc. raised shares of Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Pivotal Research raised shares of Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.69.

Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The) Company Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc is a global advertising and marketing services company. The Company specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates in two segments: Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

