Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) Insider Sells C$17,229.14 in Stock

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) insider Andrew Branion sold 214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$80.51, for a total value of C$17,229.14.

Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) traded up 0.01% during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.83. 1,286,611 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.63. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1-year low of $69.15 and a 1-year high of $82.30. The company has a market capitalization of $96.86 billion and a PE ratio of 12.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is a positive change from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 2nd.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BNS. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$85.00 to C$86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$89.00 to C$88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. CIBC upped their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$85.00 to C$87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$83.00 to C$85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Barclays PLC upped their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$86.00 to C$88.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$85.83.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia is an international bank and a financial services provider in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and Asia-Pacific. The Bank offers a range of advice, products and services, including personal and commercial banking, wealth management and private banking, corporate and investment banking, and capital markets.

