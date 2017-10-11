Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (The) (BK) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (The) (NYSE:BK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research currently has $61.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “BNY Mellon's shares have outperformed the industry in the last six months. The performance was supported by the company’s decent earnings surprise history. It surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in two of the trailing four quarters. Easing margin pressure (driven by gradual rise in interest rates), potential lesser regulations, cost-saving initiatives and rising loan demand are expected to aid profitability. Also, the company's steady capital deployment activities reflect strong capital position. However, concentration risk arising from significant dependence on fee-based income remains a matter of concern in the near term.”

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on BK. BidaskClub raised Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (The) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Buckingham Research reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $57.00 price target (up from $52.00) on shares of Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (The) in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (The) in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank AG upped their price target on Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (The) from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Bank of America Corporation set a $52.00 price target on Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (The) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (The) currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $54.81.

Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (BK) traded up 0.302% on Tuesday, hitting $54.825. The company had a trading volume of 761,392 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.24. Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation has a one year low of $38.68 and a one year high of $54.83. The company has a market capitalization of $56.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.817 and a beta of 1.15.

Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (The) (NYSE:BK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (The) had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 23.35%. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation will post $3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (The) declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 28th that allows the company to repurchase $3.10 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to repurchase up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Vice Chairman Thomas P. Gibbons sold 184,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.95, for a total value of $9,947,301.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 455,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,597,261.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Brian T. Shea sold 44,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.90, for a total value of $2,340,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 204,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,793,874.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,931,137 shares of company stock valued at $581,058,723. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. lifted its stake in Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (The) by 4.4% in the first quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 2,197 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. First Interstate Bank lifted its stake in Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (The) by 56.2% in the second quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 2,339 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (The) in the second quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Hudock Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (The) by 0.3% in the second quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 2,556 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (The) by 15.5% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,712 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.78% of the company’s stock.

Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (The) Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation is an investments company. The Company operates businesses through two segments: Investment Management and Investment Services. The Company also has an Other segment, which includes the leasing portfolio, corporate treasury activities (including its investment securities portfolio), derivatives and other trading, corporate and bank-owned life insurance and renewable energy investments, and business exits.

