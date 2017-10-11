Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 3,984 Shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (PGC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,984 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.54% of Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation worth $2,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation in the second quarter valued at $304,000. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation in the second quarter valued at $432,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation by 10.4% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation by 36.4% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 26,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation by 21.2% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 10,294 shares during the period. 67.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PGC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation in a report on Monday, July 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub cut Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC) opened at 34.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.19. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation has a 12 month low of $20.83 and a 12 month high of $34.80. The stock has a market cap of $600.58 million, a PE ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 1.04.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $35.14 million during the quarter. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 19.54%. On average, analysts expect that Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation will post $1.84 EPS for the current year.

About Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation is a bank holding company. The Company’s principal subsidiary is Peapack-Gladstone Bank (the Bank), which is a state chartered commercial bank. The Company operates through two segments: Banking and Private Wealth Management Division. The Banking segment includes commercial, commercial real estate, multifamily, residential and consumer lending activities; deposit generation; operation of automated teller machines (ATMs); telephone and Internet banking services; merchant credit card services, and customer support sales.

