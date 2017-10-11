Bank of America Corporation (BAC) Holdings Raised by Baxter Bros Inc.

Baxter Bros Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,123 shares during the quarter. Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America Corporation were worth $1,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in Bank of America Corporation by 0.5% during the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 78,908,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,914,319,000 after acquiring an additional 390,771 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in Bank of America Corporation by 0.5% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 75,404,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,778,802,000 after acquiring an additional 368,898 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Bank of America Corporation by 0.8% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 49,789,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,174,642,000 after acquiring an additional 380,726 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Bank of America Corporation by 1.2% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,935,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $776,948,000 after acquiring an additional 384,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in Bank of America Corporation by 14.8% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 30,054,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $729,124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,868,186 shares during the last quarter. 61.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 86,763 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total value of $2,096,194.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,208,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) opened at 25.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 1.25. Bank of America Corporation has a 12-month low of $15.60 and a 12-month high of $26.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.89.

Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. Bank of America Corporation had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 20.28%. The firm had revenue of $22.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America Corporation will post $1.80 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $0.12 dividend. This is an increase from Bank of America Corporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. Bank of America Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Bank of America Corporation declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 28th that permits the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have issued reports on BAC. Zacks Investment Research cut Bank of America Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Bank of America Corporation in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price (up previously from $29.00) on shares of Bank of America Corporation in a research note on Friday, July 21st. BidaskClub raised Bank of America Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Bank of America Corporation in a research note on Sunday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.88.

Bank of America Corporation is a bank holding company and a financial holding company. The Company is a financial institution, serving individual consumers and others with a range of banking, investing, asset management and other financial and risk management products and services. The Company, through its banking and various non-bank subsidiaries, throughout the United States and in international markets, provides a range of banking and non-bank financial services and products through four business segments: Consumer Banking, which comprises Deposits and Consumer Lending; Global Wealth & Investment Management, which consists of two primary businesses: Merrill Lynch Global Wealth Management and U.S.

