Balyasny Asset Management LLC Takes $2.94 Million Position in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (SHO)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 182,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,944,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned 0.08% of Sunstone Hotel Investors as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,717,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $607,999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619,745 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,799,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $319,172,000 after acquiring an additional 255,552 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,509,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,452,000 after acquiring an additional 129,397 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,002,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,755,000 after acquiring an additional 470,200 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,976,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,341,000 after acquiring an additional 15,535 shares during the period.

SHO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in a report on Friday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.13.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) opened at 16.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.81 and a 200 day moving average of $15.81. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a one year low of $12.14 and a one year high of $16.86.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The company had revenue of $318.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post $0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.64%.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust. The Company’s primary business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate primarily urban and resort upper upscale hotels in the United States. It operates through hotel ownership segment. It owns primarily urban and resort upper upscale hotels in the United States.

