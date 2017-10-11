Balyasny Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in AmerisourceBergen Corporation (Holding Co) (ABC)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen Corporation (Holding Co) (NYSE:ABC) by 977.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,401 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,301 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen Corporation (Holding Co) were worth $3,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ABC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in AmerisourceBergen Corporation (Holding Co) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,653,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,701,000 after purchasing an additional 304,628 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in AmerisourceBergen Corporation (Holding Co) by 1,139.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,673,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,608,000 after purchasing an additional 11,650,881 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI raised its position in AmerisourceBergen Corporation (Holding Co) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 6,151,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,418,000 after purchasing an additional 617,723 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in AmerisourceBergen Corporation (Holding Co) by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,902,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,884,000 after purchasing an additional 731,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its position in AmerisourceBergen Corporation (Holding Co) by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,477,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,696,000 after purchasing an additional 437,132 shares in the last quarter. 67.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE ABC) opened at 79.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.73. AmerisourceBergen Corporation has a 12-month low of $68.38 and a 12-month high of $97.85. The stock has a market cap of $17.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.73 and a beta of 0.96.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation (Holding Co) (NYSE:ABC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.06. AmerisourceBergen Corporation (Holding Co) had a return on equity of 56.07% and a net margin of 0.56%. The firm had revenue of $38.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. AmerisourceBergen Corporation (Holding Co)’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Corporation will post $5.88 earnings per share for the current year.

ABC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Group LLC set a $95.00 price target on AmerisourceBergen Corporation (Holding Co) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen Corporation (Holding Co) in a research report on Sunday, September 10th. UBS AG reduced their price target on AmerisourceBergen Corporation (Holding Co) from $94.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. BidaskClub lowered AmerisourceBergen Corporation (Holding Co) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered AmerisourceBergen Corporation (Holding Co) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. AmerisourceBergen Corporation (Holding Co) has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.95.

In other AmerisourceBergen Corporation (Holding Co) news, insider Gina Clark sold 1,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.94, for a total transaction of $103,036.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,830 shares in the company, valued at $876,580.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Peyton R. Howell sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,600,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,570,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,728 shares of company stock worth $5,215,143 in the last 90 days. 27.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation is a pharmaceutical sourcing and distribution services company. The Company’s segments include Pharmaceutical Distribution and Other. The Company provides services to healthcare providers, and pharmaceutical and biotech manufacturers. As of June 30, 2016, the Pharmaceutical Distribution segment consists of two operating segments, including the operations of AmerisourceBergen Drug Corporation (ABDC) and AmerisourceBergen Specialty Group (ABSG), which distributes specialty drugs to their customers.

