Ball Corporation (BLL) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Ball Corporation’s focus on accelerating actions to reap cost savings will drive results in 2018 and beyond. The company expects its aerospace segment’s earnings will be up year over year in each of the remaining quarters of 2017. The Brazilian government is taking action to stimulate their economy which will aid Ball Corporation’s performance in the second-half. Further, transformational actions including the recent closure of food-can production at its Springdale plant will help optimize plant network. However, issues in EMEA segment’s food can business and elevated expenses remain headwinds. Further, the company’s third quarter is a seasonally slow quarter. Moreover, the company has underperformed the Zacks categorized sub-industry year to date.”

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on Ball Corporation in a research note on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp reiterated a hold rating on shares of Ball Corporation in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. BidaskClub lowered Ball Corporation from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Saturday, August 26th. Vertical Group reiterated a hold rating and set a $43.00 price objective (up from $41.50) on shares of Ball Corporation in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $49.00 price objective (down from $50.00) on shares of Ball Corporation in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.15.

Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) traded down 0.31% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.37. 628,407 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.91 billion, a PE ratio of 64.20 and a beta of 0.97. Ball Corporation has a 12 month low of $35.65 and a 12 month high of $43.06.

Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.02). Ball Corporation had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 1.70%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Ball Corporation will post $2.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. Ball Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is 78.43%.

In other Ball Corporation news, SVP Lisa Ann Pauley sold 37,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total transaction of $1,596,467.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 108,905 shares in the company, valued at $4,577,277.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 5,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total value of $235,885.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 129,601 shares of company stock worth $5,260,953. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its position in shares of Ball Corporation by 100.0% during the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 2,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Ball Corporation by 5,297.8% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares during the period. American Research & Management Co. raised its position in shares of Ball Corporation by 100.0% during the second quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 2,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP raised its position in shares of Ball Corporation by 385.5% during the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 3,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448 shares during the period. Finally, Ledyard National Bank raised its position in shares of Ball Corporation by 520.0% during the second quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 3,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. 86.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ball Corporation

Ball Corporation is a supplier of metal packaging to the beverage, food, personal care and household products industries. The Company’s packaging products are produced for a range of end uses and are manufactured in facilities around the world. Its segments include beverage packaging, North and Central America; beverage packaging, South America; beverage packaging, Europe; food and aerosol packaging; aerospace, and other.

