Baker Hughes, a GE company Class A (BHGE) Now Covered by Analysts at Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG began coverage on shares of Baker Hughes, a GE company Class A (NASDAQ:BHGE) in a research note published on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on BHGE. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $44.00 price objective on Baker Hughes, a GE company Class A and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Saturday. Cowen and Company reissued an outperform rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Baker Hughes, a GE company Class A in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc reissued a neutral rating and set a $38.00 price objective (down previously from $42.00) on shares of Baker Hughes, a GE company Class A in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $40.00 price target (down previously from $67.00) on shares of Baker Hughes, a GE company Class A in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America Corporation initiated coverage on Baker Hughes, a GE company Class A in a research note on Monday, September 25th. They issued an underperform rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.07.

Baker Hughes, a GE company Class A (NASDAQ:BHGE) opened at 34.97 on Tuesday. Baker Hughes, a GE company Class A has a 52 week low of $32.43 and a 52 week high of $68.59. The company’s market capitalization is $14.97 billion. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.60.

Baker Hughes, a GE company Class A (NASDAQ:BHGE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.90) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes, a GE company Class A will post $0.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Baker Hughes, a GE company Class A news, CFO Brian Worrell acquired 2,801 shares of Baker Hughes, a GE company Class A stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.24 per share, with a total value of $98,707.24. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 2,801 shares in the company, valued at $98,707.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lorenzo Simonelli acquired 6,100 shares of Baker Hughes, a GE company Class A stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.99 per share, for a total transaction of $201,239.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 9,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,495.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 13,901 shares of company stock worth $476,796.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Baker Hughes, a GE company Class A in the second quarter worth $141,000. Fairpointe Capital LLC acquired a new position in Baker Hughes, a GE company Class A in the second quarter worth $229,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Baker Hughes, a GE company Class A in the third quarter worth $236,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in Baker Hughes, a GE company Class A in the third quarter worth $375,000. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Baker Hughes, a GE company Class A in the second quarter worth $442,000.

