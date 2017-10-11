B2Gold Corp (BTG) Earns Daily Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.13

Media stories about B2Gold Corp (NYSE:BTG) (TSE:BTO) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research firm ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. B2Gold Corp earned a daily sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the basic materials company an impact score of 45.1220797088057 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s rankings:

Get B2Gold Corp alerts:

B2Gold Corp (NYSE BTG) opened at 2.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 47.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.66. B2Gold Corp has a 1-year low of $2.02 and a 1-year high of $3.55.

BTG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded B2Gold Corp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded B2Gold Corp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. BidaskClub downgraded B2Gold Corp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform market weight” rating on shares of B2Gold Corp in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.75.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright law. The original version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/11/b2gold-corp-btg-earns-daily-coverage-optimism-rating-of-0-13.html.

About B2Gold Corp

Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.