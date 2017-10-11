Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (AXTA) is Sterling Capital Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Sterling Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NASDAQ:AXTA) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,779,628 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 124,921 shares during the period. Axalta Coating Systems accounts for about 1.2% of Sterling Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Sterling Capital Management LLC owned about 1.55% of Axalta Coating Systems worth $121,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AXTA. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 226.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 37,233 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 25,825 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 745,367 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $24,000,000 after acquiring an additional 17,171 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,422 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 572,666 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $18,440,000 after acquiring an additional 96,878 shares during the period. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $698,000.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Citigroup Inc. downgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Bank of America Corporation downgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Axalta Coating Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.23.

In other news, SVP Michael A. Cash sold 34,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $1,046,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven R. Markevich sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.42, for a total transaction of $26,478.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 201,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,924,982.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 195,774 shares of company stock valued at $5,771,898 over the last 90 days.

Shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NASDAQ AXTA) traded down 1.15% during trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.43. 1,183,402 shares of the stock traded hands. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd has a 1-year low of $24.27 and a 1-year high of $34.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.23 and a 200 day moving average of $31.03. The company has a market cap of $6.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 2843.00.

Axalta Coating Systems (NASDAQ:AXTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.08). Axalta Coating Systems had a negative net margin of 1.73% and a negative return on equity of 6.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Axalta Coating Systems’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd will post $1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axalta Coating Systems Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. is a holding company. The Company is a manufacturer, marketer and distributor of coatings systems primarily serving the transportation industry. The Company’s segments include Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. Through its Performance Coatings segment, the Company provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

