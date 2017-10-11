Aviva plc (AV) Shares Down 0.8%

Aviva plc (LON:AV) shares traded down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 492.80 ($6.48) and last traded at GBX 493.50 ($6.49). 7,116,175 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 9,130,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 497.60 ($6.54).

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 585 ($7.69) target price on shares of Aviva plc in a research report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 525 ($6.90) target price on shares of Aviva plc in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Aviva plc in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Barclays PLC raised their target price on Aviva plc from GBX 504 ($6.63) to GBX 509 ($6.69) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 624 ($8.20) target price on shares of Aviva plc in a research report on Monday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aviva plc has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 569 ($7.48).

The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 20.00 billion. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 508.51 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 523.34.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 5th will be paid a GBX 8.40 ($0.11) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th.

In other Aviva plc news, insider Patricia Cross acquired 2,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 498 ($6.55) per share, for a total transaction of £12,992.82 ($17,082.33). Also, insider Glyn Barker acquired 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 505 ($6.64) per share, for a total transaction of £55,550 ($73,034.45). Over the last three months, insiders purchased 13,666 shares of company stock valued at $6,883,773.

About Aviva plc

Aviva plc is a holding company. The Company provides customers with long-term insurance and savings, general and health insurance, and fund management products and services. Its segments include United Kingdom & Ireland; France; Poland; Italy, Spain and Other; Canada; Asia; Aviva Investors, and Other Group activities.

