AveXis, Inc. (AVXS) Insider Sells $1,521,900.00 in Stock

AveXis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVXS) insider Brian K. Kaspar sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.46, for a total transaction of $1,521,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of AveXis, Inc. (AVXS) traded up 1.44% during trading on Wednesday, reaching $102.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 388,169 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $94.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.18. AveXis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.06 and a 12 month high of $104.86. The firm’s market cap is $3.28 billion.

AveXis (NASDAQ:AVXS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($2.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by ($1.10). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.68) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that AveXis, Inc. will post ($6.22) earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AVXS. Chardan Capital set a $103.00 price target on shares of AveXis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, June 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of AveXis in a report on Thursday, July 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of AveXis in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $123.00 price target on shares of AveXis in a research report on Saturday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AveXis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.31.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVXS. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of AveXis by 41.7% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,043,000 after purchasing an additional 7,321 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of AveXis during the second quarter valued at approximately $552,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AveXis during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,162,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of AveXis by 36.4% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 63,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,807,000 after acquiring an additional 16,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of AveXis by 3.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 27,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

AveXis Company Profile

AveXis, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company. The Company operates through the developing and commercializing gene therapy treatments for patients suffering from neurological genetic diseases segment. The Company’s product candidate, AVXS-101, is its gene therapy product candidate that is in a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) Type 1, which is a genetic disorder characterized by motor neuron loss and associated muscle deterioration.

