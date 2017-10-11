Avery Dennison Corporation (AVY) Holdings Reduced by Walthausen & Co. LLC

Walthausen & Co. LLC trimmed its position in shares of Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,770 shares during the quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC owned 0.08% of Avery Dennison Corporation worth $6,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Beacon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Avery Dennison Corporation during the first quarter worth $105,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison Corporation by 7.7% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison Corporation during the second quarter worth $129,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison Corporation during the second quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Pacad Investment Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison Corporation during the second quarter worth $141,000. 86.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Avery Dennison Corporation news, Director David E. I. Pyott sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $188,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,560,494. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick Siewert sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total value of $936,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $984,893.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,298 shares of company stock worth $1,152,312 in the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AVY shares. Bank of America Corporation upgraded Avery Dennison Corporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. BidaskClub upgraded Avery Dennison Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Citigroup Inc. lifted their target price on Avery Dennison Corporation from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Avery Dennison Corporation in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Avery Dennison Corporation in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.14.

Shares of Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE AVY) traded down 0.05% during trading on Wednesday, reaching $100.74. 39,854 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.16 and a beta of 1.19. Avery Dennison Corporation has a 12-month low of $68.55 and a 12-month high of $101.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $96.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.15.

Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Avery Dennison Corporation had a return on equity of 39.29% and a net margin of 6.14%. Avery Dennison Corporation’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Avery Dennison Corporation will post $4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. Avery Dennison Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.25%.

Avery Dennison Corporation (Avery Dennison) is engaged in the production of pressure-sensitive materials and a range of tickets, tags, labels and other converted products. The Company’s segments include Label and Graphic Materials (LGM); Retail Branding and Information Solutions (RBIS), and Industrial and Healthcare Materials (IHM).

