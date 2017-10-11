Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings (AAWW) Holdings Lifted by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings (NASDAQ:AAWW) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 237,267 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,908 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.94% of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings worth $12,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings during the 1st quarter worth $107,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings during the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,985 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,215 shares during the period. KCG Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. KCG Holdings Inc. now owns 4,998 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,548 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AAWW shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Cowen and Company reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. BidaskClub downgraded Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.00.

In related news, EVP Adam Richard Kokas sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.40, for a total transaction of $664,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,687,755.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William J. Flynn sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.65, for a total value of $288,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 206,958 shares in the company, valued at $11,931,128.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,252,800. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings (NASDAQ AAWW) opened at 65.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.93. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings has a 12-month low of $40.25 and a 12-month high of $68.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 27.82 and a beta of 1.40.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings (NASDAQ:AAWW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.24. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 2.98%. The company had revenue of $517.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings will post $4.83 EPS for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/11/atlas-air-worldwide-holdings-aaww-holdings-lifted-by-parametric-portfolio-associates-llc.html.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Profile

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc is a holding company. The Company provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services throughout the world, serving Africa, Asia, Australia, Europe, the Middle East, North America and South America through contractual service arrangements, including those through which it provides aircraft to customers and value-added services, including crew, maintenance and insurance (ACMI), as well as those through which it provides crew, maintenance and insurance, but not the aircraft (CMI); cargo and passenger charter services (Charter), and dry leasing aircraft and engines (Dry Leasing).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.