Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C Buys 3,019 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (ORLY)

Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,099 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,019 shares during the quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C owned approximately 0.13% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $25,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.0% during the second quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 501 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.3% during the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 834 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Miles Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.5% during the first quarter. Miles Capital Inc. now owns 1,088 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. HL Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.4% during the second quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 2,005 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.6% during the first quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 96.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Randy Johnson sold 1,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.19, for a total value of $205,077.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,821,641.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.40, for a total transaction of $987,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 142,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,179,639.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,120 shares of company stock valued at $3,684,364. 3.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (ORLY) traded down 0.8672% during trading on Wednesday, reaching $208.0501. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,391 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $18.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.2180 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $205.31 and its 200-day moving average is $222.78. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.43 and a 12 month high of $286.57.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The specialty retailer reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 72.22%. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post $11.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, September 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to buy up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $302.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. UBS AG lowered O’Reilly Automotive from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. lowered their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $310.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $242.21.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc is a specialty retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment and accessories in the United States. The Company sells its products to both do-it-yourself (DIY) and professional service provider customers. The Company’s product line includes new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature control, chassis parts, driveline parts and engine parts; maintenance items, such as oil, antifreeze, fluids, filters, wiper blades, lighting, engine additives and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers and truck accessories.

