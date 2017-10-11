AT Bancorp Reduces Position in Union Pacific Corporation (UNP)

AT Bancorp lessened its holdings in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) by 31.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,455 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. AT Bancorp’s holdings in Union Pacific Corporation were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific Corporation by 212.5% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,387,750 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $252,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623,701 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Union Pacific Corporation by 102.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,450,688 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $259,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239,636 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific Corporation by 11,520.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,127,981 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $10,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,274 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Union Pacific Corporation by 82.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,223,820 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $235,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in Union Pacific Corporation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,495,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific Corporation alerts:

Shares of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) opened at 112.63 on Wednesday. Union Pacific Corporation has a 1-year low of $87.06 and a 1-year high of $116.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $110.47 and a 200 day moving average of $108.36. The company has a market cap of $90.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 0.84.

Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The railroad operator reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. Union Pacific Corporation had a return on equity of 22.70% and a net margin of 21.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Union Pacific Corporation will post $5.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Union Pacific Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.84%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/11/at-bancorp-reduces-position-in-union-pacific-corporation-unp.html.

UNP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific Corporation in a report on Monday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $102.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Union Pacific Corporation in a report on Monday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Union Pacific Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank AG lowered shares of Union Pacific Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price target (up previously from $112.00) on shares of Union Pacific Corporation in a report on Monday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Union Pacific Corporation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.38.

Union Pacific Corporation Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation is a railroad operating company in the United States. The Company operates through its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Company (UPRR). Its business mix includes Agricultural Products, Automotive, Chemicals, Coal, Industrial Products and Intermodal. Its freight traffic consists of bulk, manifest, and premium business.

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.