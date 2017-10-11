Astrazeneca PLC (AZN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Astrazeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirty brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.68.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on AZN. BidaskClub lowered shares of Astrazeneca PLC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Liberum Capital lowered shares of Astrazeneca PLC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Astrazeneca PLC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Astrazeneca PLC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Investec upgraded shares of Astrazeneca PLC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in Astrazeneca PLC by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 42,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 6,598 shares during the period. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new stake in Astrazeneca PLC in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $250,000. Intl Fcstone Inc. grew its position in Astrazeneca PLC by 146.9% in the 2nd quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. now owns 32,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 19,365 shares during the period. WFG Advisors LP grew its position in Astrazeneca PLC by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. WFG Advisors LP now owns 3,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. Finally, Rikoon Group LLC grew its position in Astrazeneca PLC by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 35,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. 14.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of Astrazeneca PLC (AZN) traded down 0.12% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.59. The stock had a trading volume of 2,771,250 shares. The firm has a market cap of $87.58 billion, a PE ratio of 22.69 and a beta of 0.76. Astrazeneca PLC has a 52-week low of $25.55 and a 52-week high of $35.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.21.
Astrazeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.46. Astrazeneca PLC had a return on equity of 35.90% and a net margin of 17.80%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Astrazeneca PLC will post $1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. Astrazeneca PLC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.92%.
Astrazeneca PLC Company Profile
AstraZeneca PLC (AstraZeneca) is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on discovery and development of products, which are then manufactured, marketed and sold. The Company focuses on three main therapy areas: Oncology, Cardiovascular & Metabolic Disease (CVMD) and Respiratory, while selectively pursuing therapies in Autoimmunity, Infection and Neuroscience.
