Assetmark Inc. Trims Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value Index (IWD)

Assetmark Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value Index (NYSE:IWD) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 34,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 644 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value Index were worth $4,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWD. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value Index by 0.9% during the second quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 20,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,350,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Gibson Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value Index by 22.9% during the second quarter. Gibson Capital LLC now owns 2,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Investment Partners Ltd. OH ADV raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value Index by 11.2% during the second quarter. Investment Partners Ltd. OH ADV now owns 26,087 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636 shares during the last quarter. Puplava Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value Index by 61.1% during the second quarter. Puplava Financial Services Inc. now owns 116,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,514,000 after purchasing an additional 44,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value Index by 0.4% during the second quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 30,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,522,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value Index alerts:

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Assetmark Inc. Trims Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value Index (IWD)” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/11/assetmark-inc-trims-position-in-ishares-russell-1000-value-index-iwd.html.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value Index (NYSE:IWD) traded down 0.1001% during trading on Wednesday, reaching $119.8899. The company had a trading volume of 161,926 shares. iShares Russell 1000 Value Index has a 12 month low of $102.07 and a 12 month high of $121.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $117.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.96.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.6626 per share. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value Index

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value Index and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.