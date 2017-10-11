Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Assembly Biosciences, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops therapies for infectious diseases and other disorders of the gastrointestinal (GI) system. Assembly’s product portfolio consists of two late stage assets: VEN 307 for relief from pain associated with anal fissures and VEN 308 for the treatment of fecal incontinence. The Company is also developing novel microbiome-based technology for targeted oral delivery of therapeutic bacteria, complex proteins, viral antigens and small molecules to treat intractable infectious diseases of the GI tract, such as C. difficile infections. Assembly Biosciences Inc., formerly known as Ventrus Biosciences, Inc., is based in New York. “

Get Assembly Biosciences Inc. alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ASMB. BidaskClub raised shares of Assembly Biosciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Chardan Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a report on Sunday, September 17th.

Shares of Assembly Biosciences (ASMB) opened at 35.07 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.08. The company’s market capitalization is $608.96 million. Assembly Biosciences has a 52 week low of $10.47 and a 52 week high of $36.31.

WARNING: “Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (ASMB) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/11/assembly-biosciences-inc-asmb-upgraded-to-hold-at-zacks-investment-research.html.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Assembly Biosciences by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 503,851 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,843,000 after purchasing an additional 50,615 shares during the period. AXA bought a new position in Assembly Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,477,000. Lyon Street Capital LLC bought a new position in Assembly Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $767,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Assembly Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,426,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Assembly Biosciences by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 97,964 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,497,000 after purchasing an additional 23,926 shares during the period. 72.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Assembly Biosciences Company Profile

Assembly Biosciences, Inc is a biotechnology company. The Company is engaged in developing two platform programs, such as a class of oral therapeutics for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection, and a class of oral synthetic live therapeutics, which are designed to restore health to a dysbiotic microbiome.

Receive News & Ratings for Assembly Biosciences Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assembly Biosciences Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.