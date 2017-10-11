Ascena Retail Group, Inc. (ASNA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Ascena Retail Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASNA) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.50.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Ascena Retail Group from $5.00 to $2.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ascena Retail Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ascena Retail Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, FBR & Co set a $3.00 price target on shares of Ascena Retail Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASNA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Ascena Retail Group by 54,175.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,051,698 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $89,680,000 after purchasing an additional 21,012,911 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Ascena Retail Group by 72.5% during the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 19,090,378 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $81,377,000 after purchasing an additional 8,025,583 shares in the last quarter. Sapience Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Ascena Retail Group by 97.6% during the second quarter. Sapience Investments LLC now owns 5,451,695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,721,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692,810 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Ascena Retail Group by 18.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,252,587 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $56,456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ascena Retail Group by 14.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,634,350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,763,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101,044 shares in the last quarter. 95.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Ascena Retail Group (NASDAQ ASNA) remained flat at $2.11 on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 247,784 shares. The firm’s market cap is $412.03 million. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.14 and its 200 day moving average is $2.57. Ascena Retail Group has a one year low of $1.65 and a one year high of $8.19.

Ascena Retail Group (NASDAQ:ASNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Ascena Retail Group had a negative net margin of 16.05% and a positive return on equity of 3.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ascena Retail Group will post $0.17 EPS for the current year.

Ascena Retail Group Company Profile

Ascena Retail Group, Inc is a specialty retailer of apparel for women and tween girls. The Company operates through six segments: ANN, Justice, Lane Bryant, maurices, dressbarn and Catherines. The ANN segment offers feminine classics and fashion choices, sold primarily under the Ann Taylor and LOFT brands.

