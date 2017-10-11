Artisan Partners Asset Management (APAM) Getting Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Study Shows

News coverage about Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) has trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Artisan Partners Asset Management earned a coverage optimism score of 0.23 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the asset manager an impact score of 46.2168400020761 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE APAM) opened at 34.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.32 and a beta of 1.77. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a one year low of $24.48 and a one year high of $34.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.01.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $196.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.25 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 78.75% and a net margin of 11.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Artisan Partners Asset Management will post $2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. BidaskClub raised Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Sidoti raised Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $36.00 target price on Artisan Partners Asset Management and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.56.

About Artisan Partners Asset Management

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is an investment management company. The Company provides a range of the United States, non-United States and global investment strategies, each of which is managed by one of its investment teams. The Company provides investment management services to separate accounts, mutual funds and other pooled investment vehicles.

