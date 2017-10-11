Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 2,197,477 Shares of Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp (SBS)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lessened its stake in shares of Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp (NYSE:SBS) by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,402,289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,197,477 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.35% of Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp worth $22,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp by 0.9% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Koch Industries Inc. bought a new stake in Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp during the first quarter valued at about $111,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp during the second quarter valued at about $117,000. Virtu KCG Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp during the second quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Global X Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp by 1.9% during the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 12,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. 15.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SBS shares. BidaskClub upgraded Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. HSBC Holdings plc downgraded Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. downgraded Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp (SBS) traded up 0.85% during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.70. The stock had a trading volume of 233,886 shares. Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp has a 12-month low of $7.76 and a 12-month high of $11.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.02. The firm has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.81.

Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp Profile

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo-SABESP is a water and sewage service provider. The Company provides water and sewage services to a range of residential, commercial, industrial and governmental customers in over 360 municipalities in the state of Sao Paulo, including the city of Sao Paulo.

