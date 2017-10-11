Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Increases Position in Vectren Corporation (VVC)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Vectren Corporation (NYSE:VVC) by 1,761.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 348,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 329,471 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.42% of Vectren Corporation worth $20,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vectren Corporation during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,498,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vectren Corporation by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,808,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $339,461,000 after buying an additional 740,825 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Vectren Corporation by 129.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. now owns 66,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,890,000 after buying an additional 37,601 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vectren Corporation by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 41,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after buying an additional 3,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Vectren Corporation during the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,000,000. 63.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vectren Corporation alerts:

VVC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Vectren Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. BidaskClub raised Vectren Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.50.

In related news, Director Derrick Burks acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $65.60 per share, for a total transaction of $65,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vectren Corporation (NYSE VVC) traded up 0.53% during trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.73. The company had a trading volume of 87,416 shares. Vectren Corporation has a 52 week low of $46.52 and a 52 week high of $68.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.72 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.20 and its 200-day moving average is $61.42.

Vectren Corporation (NYSE:VVC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. Vectren Corporation had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 8.66%. The company had revenue of $630.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vectren Corporation will post $2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/11/arrowstreet-capital-limited-partnership-increases-position-in-vectren-corporation-vvc.html.

Vectren Corporation Profile

Vectren Corporation (Vectren) is an energy holding company. The Company segregates its operations into groups, including the Utility Group, the Nonutility Group, and Corporate and Other. The Company’s subsidiary, Vectren Utility Holdings, Inc (Utility Holdings or VUHI), serves as the intermediate holding company for three public utilities: Indiana Gas Company, Inc (Indiana Gas), Southern Indiana Gas and Electric Company (SIGECO) and Vectren Energy Delivery of Ohio, Inc (VEDO).

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VVC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vectren Corporation (NYSE:VVC).

Receive News & Ratings for Vectren Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vectren Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.