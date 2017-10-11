Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Acquires Shares of 1,233,166 Infosys Limited (INFY)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,233,166 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,522,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.05% of Infosys Limited as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INFY. Kernodle & Katon Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Infosys Limited in the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Infosys Limited by 82.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,547 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp Acquisition Inc bought a new stake in shares of Infosys Limited in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $151,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp bought a new stake in shares of Infosys Limited in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $166,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its position in shares of Infosys Limited by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 12,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.89% of the company’s stock.

Infosys Limited (INFY) traded down 0.81% during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.64. The company had a trading volume of 356,747 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $33.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 0.74. Infosys Limited has a 52 week low of $13.42 and a 52 week high of $16.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.06.

Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $170.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.51 billion. Infosys Limited had a return on equity of 21.37% and a net margin of 20.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Infosys Limited will post $0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on INFY shares. J P Morgan Chase & Co lowered Infosys Limited from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Infosys Limited from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank AG upgraded Infosys Limited from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Infosys Limited in a research report on Sunday, September 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) upgraded Infosys Limited from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $12.40 to $12.88 in a research report on Sunday, September 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.34.

Infosys Limited is engaged in consulting, technology, outsourcing and next-generation services. The Company, along with its subsidiaries, provides business information technology services comprising application development and maintenance, independent validation, infrastructure management, engineering services comprising product engineering and life cycle solutions and business process management; consulting and systems integration services comprising consulting, enterprise solutions, systems integration and advanced technologies; products, business platforms and solutions to accelerate intellectual property-led innovation, including Finacle, its banking solution, and offerings in the areas of Analytics, Cloud and Digital Transformation.

