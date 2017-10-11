ARRIS International PLC (ARRS) Upgraded to B at TheStreet

ARRIS International PLC (NASDAQ:ARRS) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on ARRS. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of ARRIS International PLC in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of ARRIS International PLC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. Northland Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of ARRIS International PLC in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ARRIS International PLC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of ARRIS International PLC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ARRIS International PLC presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.25.

Get ARRIS International PLC alerts:

Shares of ARRIS International PLC (NASDAQ ARRS) opened at 28.53 on Monday. ARRIS International PLC has a 52 week low of $24.75 and a 52 week high of $31.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.60. The stock has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.10 and a beta of 1.33.

ARRIS International PLC (NASDAQ:ARRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. ARRIS International PLC had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ARRIS International PLC will post $2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “ARRIS International PLC (ARRS) Upgraded to B at TheStreet” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/11/arris-international-plc-arrs-upgraded-to-b-at-thestreet.html.

In related news, EVP David Potts sold 8,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.13, for a total transaction of $229,090.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 96,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,707,062.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen J. Mccaffery sold 12,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $378,270.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,810. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Delta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ARRIS International PLC during the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. Capstone Investment Advisors Netherlands B.V. purchased a new stake in ARRIS International PLC during the 2nd quarter valued at about $233,000. NGAM Advisors L.P. grew its stake in ARRIS International PLC by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. NGAM Advisors L.P. now owns 11,170 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC grew its stake in ARRIS International PLC by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 13,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in ARRIS International PLC by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,696 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072 shares in the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ARRIS International PLC

ARRIS International plc is a media entertainment and data communications solutions provider. The Company operates in two segments: Customer Premises Equipment (CPE), and Network & Cloud (N&C). The Company enables service providers, including cable, telephone, and digital broadcast satellite operators, and media programmers to deliver media, voice and Internet Protocol (IP) data services to their subscribers.

Receive News & Ratings for ARRIS International PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARRIS International PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.