Arizona State Retirement System Sells 6,860 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 481,707 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 6,860 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $26,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,567 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Welch Group LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 3,037 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 3,637 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ronald Blue & Co. LLC now owns 3,760 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Michelle M. Sterling sold 4,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.88, for a total value of $245,911.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 5,810 shares of company stock worth $301,596 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ QCOM) opened at 53.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $79.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.77 and its 200 day moving average is $54.39. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $48.92 and a 12 month high of $71.62.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The wireless technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 17.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post $4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 87.36%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities lowered shares of QUALCOMM from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $75.00 to $62.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “outperform” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

QUALCOMM Incorporated is engaged in the development and commercialization of a digital communication technology called code division multiple access (CDMA). The Company is engaged in the development and commercialization of the orthogonal frequency division multiple access (OFDMA) family of technologies, including long-term evolution (LTE), which is an Orthogonal Frequency Division Multiplexing (OFDM)-based standard that uses OFDMA and single-carrier Frequency Division Multiple Access (FDMA), for cellular wireless communication applications.

