Argent Trust Co Has $1.31 Million Holdings in Danaher Corporation (DHR)

Argent Trust Co reduced its stake in shares of Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,479 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,367 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Danaher Corporation were worth $1,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. increased its stake in Danaher Corporation by 0.4% during the first quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 2,635 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank increased its stake in Danaher Corporation by 0.4% during the second quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 2,238 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN increased its stake in Danaher Corporation by 0.8% during the second quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 2,720 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Danaher Corporation by 0.4% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,159 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America increased its stake in Danaher Corporation by 1.0% during the first quarter. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America now owns 2,356 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. 75.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Danaher Corporation news, insider William King sold 43,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.86, for a total value of $3,619,987.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,790,679.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Linda P. Hefner sold 10,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.03, for a total transaction of $878,291.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,499,797.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,496 shares of company stock valued at $5,916,223 in the last quarter. 12.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DHR shares. BidaskClub cut Danaher Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank AG reissued a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on shares of Danaher Corporation in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Danaher Corporation in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Danaher Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Danaher Corporation in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Danaher Corporation has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.62.

Danaher Corporation (NYSE DHR) opened at 87.17 on Wednesday. Danaher Corporation has a 12 month low of $75.71 and a 12 month high of $88.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $85.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.17. The stock has a market cap of $60.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.82 and a beta of 1.03.

Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The conglomerate reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.02. Danaher Corporation had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Danaher Corporation will post $3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Danaher Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.83%.

Danaher Corporation (Danaher) designs, manufactures and markets professional, medical, industrial and commercial products and services. The Company operates through four segments: Life Sciences, which offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines; Diagnostics; which offers analytical instruments, reagents, consumables, software and services; Dental, which provides products that are used to diagnose, treat and prevent disease and ailments of the teeth, gums and supporting bone, and Environmental & Applied Solutions, which consists of various lines of business, including water quality and product identification.

