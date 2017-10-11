Ares Capital Corporation (ARCC) Stake Raised by IHT Wealth Management LLC

IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 33.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,568 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital Corporation were worth $196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCC. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ares Capital Corporation by 174.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,725,346 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $93,782,000 after acquiring an additional 3,640,124 shares during the period. Elliott Management Corp purchased a new position in Ares Capital Corporation during the second quarter valued at approximately $18,343,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Ares Capital Corporation during the second quarter valued at approximately $16,501,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Ares Capital Corporation by 31.9% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,004,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $52,210,000 after purchasing an additional 725,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Ares Capital Corporation by 41.5% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,473,027 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $24,128,000 after purchasing an additional 432,303 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ARCC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ares Capital Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ares Capital Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ares Capital Corporation from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. National Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Ares Capital Corporation in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. started coverage on shares of Ares Capital Corporation in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.89.

Ares Capital Corporation (ARCC) traded down 0.211% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.545. 248,164 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.192 and a beta of 0.62. Ares Capital Corporation has a 1-year low of $15.01 and a 1-year high of $17.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.55.

Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.02). Ares Capital Corporation had a net margin of 44.61% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The business had revenue of $284.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Corporation will post $1.40 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.17%. Ares Capital Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.83%.

About Ares Capital Corporation

Ares Capital Corporation is a specialty finance company. The Company operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. It invests primarily in the United States middle-market companies.

