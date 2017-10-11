Archrock Partners, L.P. (APLP) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Archrock Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:APLP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Archrock Partners LP is a master limited partnership. The company provides natural gas contract compression services primarily in the United States. Archrock Partners LP, formerly known as Exterran Partners, L.P., is based in Houston, Texas. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a buy rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Archrock Partners, L.P. in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Archrock Partners, L.P. from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Capital One Financial Corporation downgraded shares of Archrock Partners, L.P. from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.67.

Shares of Archrock Partners, L.P. (APLP) opened at 14.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.85 and its 200-day moving average is $14.90. The stock’s market capitalization is $918.12 million. Archrock Partners, L.P. has a 12-month low of $12.56 and a 12-month high of $18.55.

Archrock Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:APLP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The energy company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $138.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.10 million. Archrock Partners, L.P. had a negative net margin of 2.49% and a positive return on equity of 6.02%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Archrock Partners, L.P. will post $0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Archrock Partners, L.P. by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,027,516 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $60,050,000 after buying an additional 466,685 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Archrock Partners, L.P. by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,944,287 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,364,000 after buying an additional 117,163 shares during the period. Atlantic Trust Group LLC boosted its position in Archrock Partners, L.P. by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Trust Group LLC now owns 744,798 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,105,000 after buying an additional 125,919 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Archrock Partners, L.P. by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 481,055 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,173,000 after buying an additional 26,637 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Archrock Partners, L.P. by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 234,246 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,493,000 after buying an additional 49,863 shares during the period. 41.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Archrock Partners, L.P. is engaged in natural gas compression industry in the United States. The Company’s contract operations services include designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing and maintaining equipment to provide natural gas compression services to its customers.

