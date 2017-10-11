Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT) Sets New 1-Year High at $52.69

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $52.69 and last traded at $52.69, with a volume of 8,762,583 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.40.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (up previously from $56.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Saturday, September 30th. Instinet reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Saturday, September 30th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Saturday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Sunday, October 1st. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday, September 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.01.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.32 and a 200 day moving average of $44.10. The company has a market capitalization of $56.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 1.86.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 22.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post $3.20 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.18%.

In related news, Director Alexander Karsner sold 22,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total transaction of $1,002,210.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Thomas F. Larkins sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.24, for a total value of $1,537,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 2.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 75,084,373 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,101,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721,964 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 2,063.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 67,009,706 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,606,676,000 after acquiring an additional 63,912,660 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 2.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,897,158 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,019,939,000 after acquiring an additional 985,296 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 16.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,013,147 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,245,311,000 after acquiring an additional 4,604,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 14.8% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,724,836 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $732,213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,284,836 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.48% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Materials

