Apache Corporation (APA) Given a $45.00 Price Target by BMO Capital Markets Analysts

BMO Capital Markets set a $45.00 target price on Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm currently has a hold rating on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on APA. Scotiabank set a $50.00 price target on shares of Apache Corporation and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, July 1st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $42.00 target price on shares of Apache Corporation and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. BidaskClub cut shares of Apache Corporation from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, August 5th. Citigroup Inc. cut their target price on shares of Apache Corporation from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated a hold rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Apache Corporation in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apache Corporation presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Get Apache Corporation alerts:

Apache Corporation (APA) opened at 42.46 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.30 and a 200 day moving average of $46.78. The company’s market cap is $16.17 billion. Apache Corporation has a one year low of $38.14 and a one year high of $69.00.

Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Apache Corporation had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a negative return on equity of 1.03%. The business’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.26) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Apache Corporation will post $0.03 EPS for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/11/apache-corporation-apa-given-a-45-00-price-target-by-bmo-capital-markets-analysts.html.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 20th. Apache Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is -4,997.50%.

In other news, Director John E. Lowe bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $40.32 per share, with a total value of $80,640.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at $483,840. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Lowe bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.90 per share, for a total transaction of $112,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $449,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 5,500 shares of company stock worth $235,094. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Apache Corporation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. Gs Investments Inc. bought a new position in Apache Corporation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $149,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Apache Corporation by 214.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 92,158 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,417,000 after buying an additional 62,841 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Apache Corporation by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 128,867 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,176,000 after buying an additional 26,409 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Apache Corporation by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,562 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after buying an additional 8,901 shares during the period. 95.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apache Corporation Company Profile

Apache Corporation is an independent energy company. The Company explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil and natural gas liquids. The Company’s production segments include: the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom North Sea. It also pursues exploration interests in Suriname.

Receive News & Ratings for Apache Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apache Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.