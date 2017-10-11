Anthem (ANTM) & Its Competitors Head to Head Review

Anthem (NYSE: ANTM) is one of 14 public companies in the “Managed Health Care” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Anthem to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

Get Anthem Inc. alerts:

This table compares Anthem and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anthem 3.24% 12.93% 4.96% Anthem Competitors 1.71% 10.47% 3.37%

Dividends

Anthem pays an annual dividend of $2.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Anthem pays out 26.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Managed Health Care” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.0% and pay out 21.2% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Anthem has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

87.7% of Anthem shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.2% of shares of all “Managed Health Care” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Anthem shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% of shares of all “Managed Health Care” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Anthem and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Anthem 0 8 9 0 2.53 Anthem Competitors 79 860 1412 22 2.58

Anthem presently has a consensus target price of $186.19, indicating a potential downside of 1.30%. As a group, “Managed Health Care” companies have a potential upside of 1.54%. Given Anthem’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Anthem has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Volatility and Risk

Anthem has a beta of 0.71, suggesting that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Anthem’s competitors have a beta of 0.76, suggesting that their average share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Anthem and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio Anthem $88.03 billion $5.75 billion 17.86 Anthem Competitors $52.30 billion $3.74 billion 17.51

Anthem has higher revenue and earnings than its competitors. Anthem is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Anthem competitors beat Anthem on 9 of the 15 factors compared.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc. is a health benefits company. The Company operates through three segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business and Other. It offers a spectrum of network-based managed care plans to large and small employer, individual, Medicaid and Medicare markets. Its managed care plans include preferred provider organizations; health maintenance organizations; point-of-service plans; indemnity plans and other hybrid plans, including consumer-driven health plans; and hospital only and limited benefit products. It also provides an array of managed care services to self-funded customers, including claims processing, underwriting, stop loss insurance, actuarial services, provider network access, medical cost management, disease management, wellness programs and other administrative services. It provides an array of specialty and other insurance products and services, such as dental, vision, life and disability insurance benefits and radiology benefit management.

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.