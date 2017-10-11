Antero Midstream Partners LP (AM) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Antero Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:AM) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Antero Midstream Partners LP is formed to own, operate and develop midstream energy properties. The Company’s assets consist of gathering pipelines, compressor stations and fresh water distribution systems. Its Gathering and Compression segment collects and transports natural gas through a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations. The Fresh Water Distribution segment sources and delivers fresh water for the well completion operations through two independent fresh water distribution systems. Its projects are located in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale in northwest West Virginia and the Utica Shale in southern Ohio. Antero Midstream Partners LP is based in Denver, Colorado. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Antero Midstream Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Antero Midstream Partners in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Antero Midstream Partners in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. They set a buy rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Antero Midstream Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $42.00 price target on shares of Antero Midstream Partners and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Sunday, September 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Antero Midstream Partners has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.25.

Shares of Antero Midstream Partners (AM) traded up 0.13% during trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.55. 31,946 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.91. Antero Midstream Partners has a one year low of $26.55 and a one year high of $35.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 31.24 and a beta of 1.92.

In other Antero Midstream Partners news, major shareholder Resources Corp Antero sold 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.11, for a total value of $311,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,870,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,075,856,121.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in Antero Midstream Partners by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 8,890,510 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $294,987,000 after purchasing an additional 212,003 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Antero Midstream Partners by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 5,631,289 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $186,846,000 after purchasing an additional 197,826 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Antero Midstream Partners by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,358,560 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $177,797,000 after purchasing an additional 56,646 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Trust Group LLC raised its holdings in Antero Midstream Partners by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Trust Group LLC now owns 1,658,090 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $55,015,000 after purchasing an additional 76,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Antero Midstream Partners by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 1,598,201 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $53,028,000 after purchasing an additional 212,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.22% of the company’s stock.

Antero Midstream Partners Company Profile

Antero Midstream Partners LP is a limited partnership formed by Antero Resources Corporation (Antero Resources) to own, operate and develop midstream energy assets to service Antero Resources’ production. The Company’s segments include gathering and compression, and water handling and treatment. The gathering and compression segment includes a network of gathering pipelines, compressor stations, and processing and fractionation plants that collect and process natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and oil from Antero Resources’ wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

