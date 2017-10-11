ANSYS, Inc. (ANSS) Position Maintained by Barings LLC

Barings LLC held its stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,211 shares of the software maker’s stock at the close of the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $1,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of ANSYS by 2.9% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,539 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. boosted its position in shares of ANSYS by 7.5% in the second quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 995 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ANSYS by 0.8% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,105 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Progressive Investment Management Corp boosted its position in shares of ANSYS by 0.5% in the second quarter. Progressive Investment Management Corp now owns 27,269 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,318,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of ANSYS by 2.4% in the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 6,834 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. 96.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ANSYS, Inc. (ANSS) opened at 126.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a PE ratio of 40.55 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $125.82 and a 200-day moving average of $121.32. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.28 and a 12-month high of $132.74.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $264.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.75 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 26.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post $3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Citigroup Inc. assumed coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 17th. Barclays PLC cut their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $115.00 to $113.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.68.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc (ANSYS) develops and markets engineering simulation software and services used by engineers, designers, researchers and students across a range of industries and academia, including aerospace and defense, automotive, industrial equipment, electronics, biomedical, energy, materials and chemical processing, and semiconductors.

