Macquarie reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Anglo Pacific Group plc (LON:APF) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. Macquarie currently has a GBX 185 ($2.43) price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. FinnCap upped their price target on shares of Anglo Pacific Group plc from GBX 150 ($1.97) to GBX 157 ($2.06) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 156 ($2.05) price target on shares of Anglo Pacific Group plc in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a not rated rating on shares of Anglo Pacific Group plc in a report on Monday, June 26th.

Get Anglo Pacific Group plc alerts:

Shares of Anglo Pacific Group plc (APF) opened at 134.75 on Tuesday. Anglo Pacific Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 101.00 and a 52 week high of GBX 145.50. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 233.62 million. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 135.00 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 120.10.

WARNING: This piece was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/11/anglo-pacific-group-plc-apf-given-outperform-rating-at-macquarie.html.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be issued a GBX 1.50 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a yield of 1.07%.

Anglo Pacific Group plc Company Profile

Anglo Pacific Group PLC (Anglo Pacific) is a United Kingdom-based company, which focuses on royalties connected with the mining of natural resources. The Company’s producing royalties include Kestrel, Narrabri, Maracas Menchen, El Valle- Boinas/Carles (EVBC) and Four Mile. The Company’s development royalties include Salamanca, Groundhog, and Amapa & Tucano.

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo Pacific Group plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo Pacific Group plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.