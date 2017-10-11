Andeavor (ANDV) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Andeavor (NASDAQ:ANDV) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning. They currently have $119.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Andeavor Corp engages in the refining and marketing of petroleum products. The company’s operating segments consists of Refining, Logistics and Marketing. Refining segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks into transportation fuels, such as gasoline and gasoline blend stocks, jet fuel and diesel fuel, as well as other products, including heavy fuel oils, liquefied petroleum gas and petroleum coke for sale in bulk markets. Logistics segment includes crude oil and natural gas gathering assets, natural gas and natural gas liquid processing assets and crude oil and refined products terminalling, transportation and storage assets. Marketing segment sells transportation fuels through branded and unbranded channels. Its brand portfolio includes ARCO, Shell, Exxon, Mobil, USA Gasoline, Rebel and Tesoro. Andeavor Corp, formerly known as Tesoro Corporation, is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas. “

ANDV has been the topic of several other reports. Cowen and Company reissued a buy rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Andeavor in a report on Thursday, September 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Andeavor from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Andeavor in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Barclays PLC raised their target price on shares of Andeavor from $118.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Andeavor from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and raised their target price for the company from $103.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Saturday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $116.80.

Shares of Andeavor (NASDAQ:ANDV) opened at 106.33 on Tuesday. Andeavor has a 52-week low of $75.11 and a 52-week high of $107.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $101.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.74. The company has a market capitalization of $17.01 billion and a PE ratio of 17.78.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Andeavor stock. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Andeavor (NASDAQ:ANDV) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Andeavor Company Profile

Andeavor, formerly Tesoro Corporation, is an independent petroleum refining, logistics and marketing company. he Company operates through three segments. The Refining operating segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks into transportation fuels, such as gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, jet fuel and diesel fuel, as well as other products, including heavy fuel oils, liquefied petroleum gas and petroleum coke for sale in bulk markets to a range of customers within its markets.

