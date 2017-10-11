AnaptysBio, Inc. (ANAB) Sees Large Volume Increase After Analyst Upgrade

AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday after Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $40.00 to $79.00. Royal Bank Of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. 798,694 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 47% from the previous session’s volume of 542,241 shares.The stock last traded at $69.64 and had previously closed at $70.41.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on AnaptysBio from $38.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities upped their target price on AnaptysBio from $45.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of AnaptysBio in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.14.

In other news, major shareholder Ventures Vii L. P. Avalon sold 37,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total transaction of $901,924.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings A/S Novo sold 356,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.10, for a total value of $7,517,930.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,936,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,862,344.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,133,940 shares of company stock valued at $24,223,316.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ANAB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of AnaptysBio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $373,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of AnaptysBio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,851,000. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AnaptysBio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AnaptysBio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,924,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of AnaptysBio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,924,000. 71.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm’s market capitalization is $1.41 billion. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.88 and a 200 day moving average of $35.88.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $7.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 million. On average, analysts anticipate that AnaptysBio, Inc. will post ($1.98) earnings per share for the current year.

AnaptysBio Company Profile

AnaptysBio, Inc is a United States-based biotechnology company. The Company is engaged in developing antibody product candidates focused on unmet medical needs in inflammation and immuno-oncology. The Company develops its product candidates using its antibody discovery technology platform, which is designed to replicate, in vitro, the natural process of antibody generation.

